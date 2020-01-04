Traffic Stop in Eskasoni leads to drug charges

Police say two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Eskasoni on Christmas Eve.

A release says officers were conducting the checkpoint on Shore Road around 12:45 a.m., and upon checking a vehicle, Psilocybin was seized.

RCMP say both the driver and passenger were subsequently arrested without incident.

Police say 30-year-old James Robert Morris and 20-year-old Jasmine Mary Stevens, both of Eskasoni, have been charged with possession of Psilocybin for the purpose of trafficking.

Both were released on conditions and are due in Eskasoni Provincial Court on February 25.