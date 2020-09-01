Transportation Infrastructure to help reduce emissions in Port Hawkesbury

The province is helping to reduce emissions in Port Hawkesbury through active transportation infrastructure.

A release states the Town of Port Hawkesbury will receive $100,000 to pave an active transportation lane, build community-wide active transportation supports, active transportation extensions and roll-out a bike loan program.

Energy and Mines Minister Derek Mombourquette says in a release, "Communities are doing their part to reduce emissions and secure Nova Scotia's cleaner energy future. Investments like these will help grow the green economy and create jobs across our province."

Funding for the projects is coming from the Connect2 stream of the province's Low Carbon Communities Program.

The program is open to Mi'kmaw communities, non-profit organizations and municipalities and supports community-driven projects that help create long-lasting greenhouse gas reductions through low carbon, clean energy projects.