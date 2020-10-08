Tree dedication ceremony held in Bible Hill for Cst. Heidi Stevenson

A Memorial Tree Dedication Ceremony was held yesterday in remembrance of RCMP Constable Heidi Stevenson, who was killed during April's mass shooting.

The ceremony took place near the Village Office and Bible Hill Fire Brigade's fire hall along Ryland Avenue, with RCMP and local dignitaries attending.

A memorial plaque is affixed near the base of the tree.

Cst. Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the RCMP, spent most of her career in Enfield, Dartmouth, Cole Harbour, Halifax County, and Halifax District.

She also served three years with the Musical Ride.