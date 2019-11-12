Tree for Boston cutting ceremony Wednesday near Trenton
The Tree for Boston cutting ceremony will be held Wednesday morning.
The event at the property of the tree donors, Desmond Waithe and Corina Saunders, near Trenton starts at 10:30 a.m.
Students from Frank H. MacDonald Elementary will sing Christmas carols and the Pictou Landing First Nation School will perform in Mi'kmaw.
Ralph Francis, a Mi'kmaw elder from Pictou Landing First Nation, will perform a smudging ceremony before the tree is cut.
The public send-off for the tree will be held Friday at Grand Parade in Halifax, and the tree will appear in the Holiday Parade of Lights in the city on Saturday.