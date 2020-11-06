Tree for Boston dedicated to frontline health-care workers

The Tree for Boston is being dedicated to frontline health-care workers in 2020.

The province says the annual gift will honour both those working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic and Boston's response after the Halifax Explosion in 1917.

This year, Heather and Tony Sampson are donating a 45-foot White Spruce from West Bay, Richmond County in Cape Breton.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no public events for Tree for Boston this year, but the tree-lighting will be broadcast on Boston's ABC affiliate on December 3rd.