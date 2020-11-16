Tree for Boston leaves Richmond County

The 45-foot white spruce gifted to the people of Boston for their support following the Halifax Explosion of 1917 set sail for its new home on Monday.

Government says it is partnering with Port of Halifax, PSA Halifax and Elmskip Canada to transport the tree on a container vessel this year due to COVID-19.

The tree, donated by Heather and Tony Sampson of Dundee, will leave Halifax Wednesday and arrive in Boston Common via Portland, Maine in a few days.

The province says a virtual tree-lighting ceremony will take place at 8:00 p.m. on December 3rd.