'Tree for Boston' virtual lighting Thursday night

The virtual tree-lighting ceremony for the "Tree For Boston" is set for Thursday night.

The one-hour ceremony will highlight the Celtic Colours International Festival and feature performances by the Barra MacNeils, Maestro Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops Orchestra, Shaggy and the Boston Gay Men's Chorus.

This year's tree, a 45-foot white spruce from Grande Anse, Richmond County, is dedicated to health-care workers and honours Boston's response after the Halifax Explosion in 1917 and those working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic today.

The ceremony will air at 8:00 p.m. on WCVB Channel 5 Boston and can be watched online.