Tree removal on College Rd. to impact traffic Tuesday

The Village of Bible Hill says people can expect traffic delays on College Rd. Tuesday as a number of trees are removed between Brite Ave. and Murdock Dr.

The work is expected to begin at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday and could even spill into Wednesday, depending on progress.

Traffic control will be in place, with traffic disruptions expected.

According to a post on the Village of Bible Hill's Facebook page, threes along that stretch of College Rd. have experienced increased decay over the last several years.

On the basis of pedestrian safety, the Village consulted an arborist to conduct an inspection of the trees and based on that advice, six trees will be removed, while three can be saved and will be trimmed.