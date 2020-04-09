Trenton man ticketed under Health Protection Act

A 54-year-old Trenton man has been issued a $1,000 ticket under the Health Protection Act.

New Glasgow Regional Police say the man failed to provide safe social distancing between others at the Walmart in New Glasgow early Wednesday evening.

Under the Health Protection Act, people must maintain a physical distance of two metres, or six feet, from others.

Failing to do so can result in a $1,000 fine for individuals and a $7,500 fine for businesses.

You can find more information on the Health Protection Act and Nova Scotia's State of Emergency on the province's website.