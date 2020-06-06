Trenton woman arrested after assault with weapon in Pictou County

Pictou County RCMP have arrested a woman from Trenton following an assault with a weapon and flight from police in the Sylvester area early Friday morning.

Officers responded around 12:10 a.m. June 5 to a report of a man being assaulted by several people and when they arrived they discovered a 34-year-old man with what appeared to be serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The man was transported to hospital by EHS for treatment.

RCMP say the suspects assaulted the victim with baseball bats and a conducted energy weapon.

Officers located a vehicle a short time later whose occupants were believed to be suspects.

Police say when they attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver refused to stop, and a short distance later the car lost control and went off the road, became stuck and the pair of occupants attempted to flee on foot.

RCMP say the passenger, a 34-year-old woman from Trenton was arrested but the male driver evaded police.

A release states a search of the vehicle uncovered a baseball bat and a conducted energy weapon.

Police say the woman was released and is facing charges of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, Unauthorized Possession of Weapon, and Prohibited Weapon in a Motor Vehicle.

She is scheduled to appear in court in September.

Pictou County RCMP say they are continuing their investigation and are asking anyone with information on the matter to contact them at 902-485-4333.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).