Trio of protesters fined for blocking Halifax bridge over inaction on climate change

Three people arrested for blocking traffic on Halifax's MacDonald Bridge in October 2019, including the climate protest organizer, have been fined $237 each.

The Nova Scotia Crown Prosecution Service confirms the fines for refusing to leave private property when instructed to do so were issued during an appearance in Halifax provincial court on Feb. 9.

Patrick Yancey of Extinction Rebellion Nova Scotia was one of those fined and says the trio argued that their actions were justified to avert the emergency posed by the climate crisis.

They were among a group of 18 people arrested four hours after the protest began at the bridge linking Halifax and Dartmouth.

The Halifax protest was one of a series across Canada that saw traffic shut down on major bridges, part of an international movement to pressure governments into taking action against climate change.

In an interview Monday, Yancey said the court cases of the Halifax protesters have moved slowly because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and he believes there is still one case outstanding.