Truck stolen while owner was leaning against it: RCMP

The RCMP say a young Yarmouth County man is facing a number of charges after a truck was stolen while the owner was leaning against it.

RCMP say two men in Hebron were leaning up against the side of a truck Wednesday afternoon when a young man jumped in the driver's seat and drove away.

A woman who was at the scene got into another vehicle to follow the truck, only to find it on the side of the road a short distance away.

The suspect, who had lost control of the vehicle, was still in the truck and told the woman to leave or he would shoot her.

The woman left, and a short time later police arrived on scene and began tracking the suspect, with the help of a Police Dog.

The suspect was soon located and arrested.

RCMP say 23-year-old Austin Blake Rhyno of Wedgeport has been charged with theft over $5,000, theft under $5,000, uttering threats and assault with a weapon.

Rhyno was held in custody ahead of a court appearance on Thursday.

One of the men leaning against the truck when it was stolen, was struck by a side mirror as the suspect drove off, but police say he did not require treatment.