Trudeau says Parliament needs to sit again for more COVID-19 relief

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's planning to call Parliament back for another sitting to pass more measures to help the Canadian economy through the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says approving perhaps the biggest social program in Canadian history needs to be a team effort.

Conservatives have pointed out that the emergency legislation Parliament has already passed didn't allow for the scale of the wage-subsidy program the Liberals are promising to help employers keep people on their payrolls.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau is to provide more details on the 75-per-cent wage subsidy this afternoon in Toronto, but Trudeau says the money will go to companies that aren't publicly funded.

He also says companies that receive the cash need to do whatever they can to pay the remaining 25 per cent.

Any worker who receives the wage subsidy can't at the same time receive a $2,000-a-month emergency benefit aimed at those who have lost their sources of income, Trudeau says.