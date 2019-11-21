Trudeau unveils new cabinet, includes four Atlantic MPs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has rolled out his new cabinet, including one MP from each of the Atlantic provinces.

Cardigan, P.E.I. MP Lawrence MacAulay remains as Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence.

Minister of Fisheries and Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard is South Shore-St. Margarets MP Bernadette Jordan, while St. John's South-Mount Pearl MP Seamus O’Regan takes on the natural resources file.

Beausejour, N.B. MP Dominic Leblanc’s new role as President of the Queen’s Privy Council of Canada will see him back in cabinet full time, after taking a step back for cancer treatment.

Justin Trudeau unveils new cabinet focused on domestic challenges

(The Canadian Press)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is naming a new cabinet that both highlights Liberal campaign priorities and tries to address concerns raised by his rivals.

Chrystia Freeland, who gained a high profile as foreign-affairs minister, is turning mainly to domestic problems as minister of intergovernmental affairs as Trudeau grapples with strong opposition from some western premiers and rising nationalist sentiment in Quebec.

She is also taking on the title of deputy prime minister, a symbol of the key role she plays in the Liberal government.

Francois-Philippe Champagne is succeeding her as foreign minister, while Finance Minister Bill Morneau is staying in his job.

There are now 37 members of cabinet, including Trudeau, up from 35.

Trudeau has also appointed Manitoba Liberal MP Jim Carr, who was most recently the international trade minister, to be a special representative for the Prairies.

