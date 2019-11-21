Trudeau unveils new cabinet, includes four Atlantic MPs
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has rolled out his new cabinet, including one MP from each of the Atlantic provinces.
Cardigan, P.E.I. MP Lawrence MacAulay remains as Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence.
Minister of Fisheries and Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard is South Shore-St. Margarets MP Bernadette Jordan, while St. John's South-Mount Pearl MP Seamus O’Regan takes on the natural resources file.
Beausejour, N.B. MP Dominic Leblanc’s new role as President of the Queen’s Privy Council of Canada will see him back in cabinet full time, after taking a step back for cancer treatment.
Justin Trudeau unveils new cabinet focused on domestic challenges
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is naming a new cabinet that both highlights Liberal campaign priorities and tries to address concerns raised by his rivals.
Chrystia Freeland, who gained a high profile as foreign-affairs minister, is turning mainly to domestic problems as minister of intergovernmental affairs as Trudeau grapples with strong opposition from some western premiers and rising nationalist sentiment in Quebec.
She is also taking on the title of deputy prime minister, a symbol of the key role she plays in the Liberal government.
Francois-Philippe Champagne is succeeding her as foreign minister, while Finance Minister Bill Morneau is staying in his job.
There are now 37 members of cabinet, including Trudeau, up from 35.
Trudeau has also appointed Manitoba Liberal MP Jim Carr, who was most recently the international trade minister, to be a special representative for the Prairies.
Cabinet Members
- Justin Trudeau - Prime Minister of Canada
- Chrystia Freeland - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs
- Lawrence MacAulay - Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence
- Carolyn Bennett - Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations
- Dominic LeBlanc - President of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada
- Navdeep Bains - Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry
- Bill Morneau - Minister of Finance
- Jean-Yves Duclos - President of the Treasury Board
- Marc Garneau - Minister of Transport
- Marie-Claude Bibeau - Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food
- Mélanie Joly - Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages
- Diane Lebouthillier - Minister of National Revenue
- Catherine McKenna - Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
- Harjit Singh Sajjan - Minister of National Defence
- Maryam Monsef - Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development
- Carla Qualtrough - Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion
- Patricia Hajdu - Minister of Health
- Bardish Chagger - Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth
- François-Philippe Champagne - Minister of Foreign Affairs
- Karina Gould - Minister of International Development
- Ahmed Hussen - Minister of Families, Children and Social Development
- Seamus O’Regan - Minister of Natural Resources
- Pablo Rodriguez - Leader of the Government in the House of Commons
- Bill Blair - Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness
- Mary Ng - Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade
- Filomena Tassi - Minister of Labour
- Jonathan Wilkinson - Minister of Environment and Climate Change
- David Lametti - Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada
- Bernadette Jordan - Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard
- Joyce Murray - Minister of Digital Government
- Anita Anand - Minister of Public Services and Procurement
- Mona Fortier - Minister of Middle Class Prosperity and Associate Minister of Finance
- Steven Guilbeault - Minister of Canadian Heritage
- Marco Mendicino - Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship
- Marc Miller - Minister of Indigenous Services
- Deb Schulte - Minister of Seniors
- Dan Vandal - Minister of Northern Affairs