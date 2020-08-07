Trump imposing new aluminum tariff, Canada readies countermeasures

Canada's aluminum industry is calling for "reasonable" but "painful" retaliatory tariffs on U.S. imports after President Donald Trump restored an import tax on raw aluminum from Canada.

It goes into effect August 16th.

During a speech at a Whirlpool manufacturing plant in Ohio, Trump accused Canada of breaking a promise not to flood the U.S. market with the metal.

Jean Simard, president of the Aluminium Association of Canada, says, "It's the wrong thing for the wrong reason at the wrong time for the wrong people."

He denied Canada is flooding the U-S.

He said Canada needs, at the very least, "to hit back, dollar for dollar" on U-S products containing aluminum.

The U.S. previously imposed the same 10 per cent tariff between June 1st, 2018 and May 17th, 2019, along with a 25 per cent import tariff on Canadian steel.

Canada retaliated with 16.6 billion dollars in tariffs on U.S. products.

Calls for retaliation were echoed by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce and the United Steelworkers union.