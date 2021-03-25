Truro and Colchester Chamber of Commerce elects new president at 131st AGM

The new president of the Truro and Colchester Chamber of Commerce it setting his sights on membership growth and assisting the local business community through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Matthew Mossman, Sales Manager for Big Dog 100.9 and Pure Country 99.5, was elected as president during the chamber's 131st Annual General Meeting on Wednesday.

He says help for business is still needed today and will be for some time.

The chamber has over 450 members, making it the second largest in the province, with around 50 people joining the AGM through an online forum instead of in-person.

Outgoing President Ron Smith concluded his second, one-year term in the position, amid the pandemic.

The chamber says it co-ordinated projects in 2020 related to tourism, economic development, mentorship, and E-commerce, directly investing more than $225,000 into the local community in support of business.

Executive Committee:

President, Matthew Mossman, Sales manager with Truro-based Bell Media

Past President Ron Smith, Manager of Business Development, at Old Fletcher Farm Property Limited, a division of Masstown Market Limited

Vice-President Karen Baillie, owner of Elegant Steps

Second Vice-President Carole Fisher, owner of Ditch Doctor Drainage Solutions

Treasurer Cyndi MacLean, senior accountant, MacQuarries Pharmasave

Solicitor George White, managing partner, Patterson Law.

Elected Directors