Truro and Colchester Chamber of Commerce elects new president at 131st AGM
The new president of the Truro and Colchester Chamber of Commerce it setting his sights on membership growth and assisting the local business community through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Matthew Mossman, Sales Manager for Big Dog 100.9 and Pure Country 99.5, was elected as president during the chamber's 131st Annual General Meeting on Wednesday.
He says help for business is still needed today and will be for some time.
The chamber has over 450 members, making it the second largest in the province, with around 50 people joining the AGM through an online forum instead of in-person.
Outgoing President Ron Smith concluded his second, one-year term in the position, amid the pandemic.
The chamber says it co-ordinated projects in 2020 related to tourism, economic development, mentorship, and E-commerce, directly investing more than $225,000 into the local community in support of business.
Executive Committee:
- President, Matthew Mossman, Sales manager with Truro-based Bell Media
- Past President Ron Smith, Manager of Business Development, at Old Fletcher Farm Property Limited, a division of Masstown Market Limited
- Vice-President Karen Baillie, owner of Elegant Steps
- Second Vice-President Carole Fisher, owner of Ditch Doctor Drainage Solutions
- Treasurer Cyndi MacLean, senior accountant, MacQuarries Pharmasave
- Solicitor George White, managing partner, Patterson Law.
Elected Directors
- Julie Taylor, owner of Skin Decision
- Phil Smith, assistant manager Home Hardware Stores Ltd., Eastern Dealer Support Center
- Vonda Hazzard, owner NovelTea Bookstore Café
- Andrew Lake, project manager, Will-Kare Paving
- Fran Grant, realtor with Remax
- Glen MacKenzie, operations manager, AEL Millwright Services
- Eric Tanton, senior wealth advisor, Scotia Mcleod, The Tanton Group, a division of Scotia Capital Inc.
- Christian Thompson, general manager Truro Nissan
- Doug MacInnes, regional sales manager, Wilsons Heating and Heidi Sponagle, director of sales Inn on Prince Hotel and Conference Centre