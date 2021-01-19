iHeartRadio
-3°C
Instagram
90200
Sms*

Truro and Colchester Chamber of Commerce moves to Walker Street

Truro and Colchester Chamber of Commerce

After 14 years on Prince Street, the Truro and Colchester Chamber of Commerce (TCCC) has moved to a new location in downtown Truro.

A release states the new office at 105 Suite B, Walker Street contains a staff headquarters, boardroom, private office and the new Chamber Collaboration Centre.

TCCC says the Collaboration Centre will be available to members at no charge in 2021 courtesy of a sponsorship by Wilson's Heating.

The room is dedicated in the memory of Past President George Wilson and Truro businessman and Chamber director David Wilson.

Contests