Truro and Colchester Chamber of Commerce moves to Walker Street

After 14 years on Prince Street, the Truro and Colchester Chamber of Commerce (TCCC) has moved to a new location in downtown Truro.

A release states the new office at 105 Suite B, Walker Street contains a staff headquarters, boardroom, private office and the new Chamber Collaboration Centre.

TCCC says the Collaboration Centre will be available to members at no charge in 2021 courtesy of a sponsorship by Wilson's Heating.

The room is dedicated in the memory of Past President George Wilson and Truro businessman and Chamber director David Wilson.