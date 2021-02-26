Truro area physician enters race for Cumberland-Colchester Conservative Party nomination

A long-time family physician in the Truro area has become the third person to throw their hat into the ring for the Conservative nomination in Cumberland-Colchester.

Dr. Stephen Ellis has been in practice in Truro for the past 22 years and currently serves as the Medical Lead for COVID-19 in-patient response for the Northern Region of Nova Scotia.

He announced earlier this week in a video message to his patients that his practice will be handed over to Dr. Jamie Grandy in July, but will remain actively engaged in physician recruitment and other facets of community service.

Ellis says, "By providing care and comfort to my patients over the last 22 years, I have become very familiar with the issues and challenges faced by the people of Cumberland-Colchester."

He joins David Phillips and current Colchester County councillor Tom Taggart in the race for the nomination, though a date has yet to be set by the party.