Truro Bearcats goaltender named to MHL Players of the Week
Truro Bearcats goaltender Alec MacDonald has been named to the Maritime Junior Hockey League's Players of the Week for Week 19.
MacDonald had a 1.00 Goals Against Average (GAA) and a .971 Save Percentage (SV%) for the week ending April 4th that saw Truro beat Yarmouth 4-2 at home and shut out South Shore 3-0 on the road.
Overall, he has played 24 games for the Bearcats with 16 wins and 6 losses, a 2.86 GAA, .907 SV% and two shutouts.
Forwards Brent Broaders (Yarmouth), Landon Sim (Pictou County) and Felix Trudeau (Amherst) were short-listed for the Eastlink South division, as were defencemen Reagan Rabbit (Valley) and Eli Barnett (South Shore).