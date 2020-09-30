Truro & Colchester Chamber hosting meet and greet for local municipal candidates

The Truro and Colchester Chamber of Commerce is hosting a pair of meet and greets this week with local candidates in the upcoming municipal elections.

Candidates will be at the Truro Fire Hall on Thursday, with Truro candidates available from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by those in the Municipality of the County of Colchester from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On Friday, the chamber is hosting a similar event at the Stewiacke Community Centre from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for Stewiacke candidates.

Chamber Executive Director Sherry Martell tells our newsroom that they're being very conscious of public health directives and safety for the candidates as well as members of the public who attend.

In the past, mayoral candidates would deliver speeches, but Martell says they don't want to encourage crowd gatherings so the decision was made to scale back the event to a meet and greet style.

Candidates will be behind a circle of tables, which will be cleaned, and a limit of around 20 people will be in place at the fire hall.

She says masks are mandatory, people will be asked to sanitize their hands before entering, and answer questions on COVID-19.