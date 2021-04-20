Truro & Colchester Chamber of Commerce to host virtual Awards Gala next week

The Truro & Colchester Chamber of Commerce will honour a pair of local businesses during its inaugural virtual Awards Gala.

Carter's Limited Paints, in its 131th year of operation in Truro, has been selected as the recipient of the Community Credit Union Business Excellence Award.

Karen Baillie of Elegant Steps has been selected as the BDC Business Person of the Year.

"These local business people are true leaders in the community and are deserving of this very special recognition," says Chamber President Matthew Mossman.

The event, on April 27th at 7 p.m., will include remarks from Mayor Bill Mills and Mayor Christine Blair, a Chamber Past-President's presentation, and the awards presentations.

The Awards Gala was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chamber is offering a link to watch the gala online for $15 plus HST.

There's also an option to buy one of thirty "Gourmet Gala boxes", with the contents and materials sourced from local businesses.