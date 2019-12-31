Truro & Colchester curbside Christmas tree collection starts January 6

Christmas tree collection begins in Truro and Colchester County next week.



People in Truro will have their old Christmas trees collected January 6-10, and should have them placed curbside by 7 a.m. Monday, January 6th.



In Colchester County, pick up for Zone 1 is January 16th, January 9th for Zone 2, and January 14th for Zone 3.



Pickup for Colchester’s Zone 4 is January 7th and for Zone 5, it’s January 15th.



Christmas tree collection will take place on January 8th for those in Zone 6 and on January 17th for Zone 7.



Pickup day is January 10th for Zone 8 and the Town of Stewiacke.



People in Colchester County and Stewiacke need to have their trees out by 7 am on their designated pick up day and all trees should be completely undecorated.



If you’re not sure which zone you live in, you can find the information on the County’s website.