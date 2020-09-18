Truro engineer to be honoured by Engineers Nova Scotia

A Truro engineer will be honoured at the Engineers Nova Scotia Annual General Meeting on Friday.

Doug Bach, CET, FEC, P. Eng. will be awarded the J.D. Fraser Award for substantial contribution of service to the engineering profession and association.

A release states Bach has been a practicing engineer for 25 years, specializing primarily in structural engineering and had helped establish PDI Engineering Group Inc. in Truro.

Bach has achieved distinction in the practice of engineering with the restoration and conversion of the 140 year old former Normal College historic building in Truro to the new Colchester East Hants Library.

Engineers Nova Scotia says the J.D. Fraser Award is awarded annually to a professional engineer for engineering excellence and achievement within the profession, active participation in engineering associations and community organizations and recognition as a role model for individuals entering, or practicing engineering.

Three other professional engineers in Truro, Newton Sobey, P. Eng. (1989), Glenn Ross, P. Eng. (2003) and Oliver Browning, PMP, FEC, P. Eng. (2018) have been awarded the J.D. Fraser Award.