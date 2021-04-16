Truro goaltender receives Gongshow award for Top Goaltender in March/April

Truro Bearcats goaltender Alec MacDonald is the Gongshow Top Goaltender for March/April.

A release says the 21-year old Truro native went 7-0-0-0 with a 1.98 Goals Against Average (GAA) and a Save Percentage (SV%) of .935 in the last month and a half of the 2020-21 regular season.

He also recorded a shutout when he made 24 saves to lead the Bearcats to a 3-0 victory on April 3rd against South Shore.

In 25 regular-season games, MacDonald had a 17-6-1-0 record, and posted a 2.79 GAA to go with a .909 SV% and two shutouts.