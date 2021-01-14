Truro Horsemen's Club flagged for potential COVID-19 exposure

Public Health says anyone present at the Truro Horsemen's Club from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday should immediately self-isolate and book a COVID-19 test.

It's the latest location to be added to a list of potential exposure sites in the Truro area.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, January 24th.

Public Health's Mobile Health Units will be at the NSCC Truro Campus today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and is open to those who have no symptoms, are not a close contact of a person with COVID-19, and are not self-isolating because of travel outside of Nova Scotia, P.E.I., or Newfoundland and Labrador.

You do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your results.

Air Canada flight 614 from Toronto to Halifax on January 7th was also flagged yesterday, with passengers in rows 1-4, seats A, C, and D also asked to self-isolate and be tested for COVID-19.