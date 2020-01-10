Truro makes big splash in trades with Miramichi

The trade deadline in the Maritime Hockey League is Friday night and the Truro Bearcats have announced a series of big trades with Miramichi.

In three separate transactions, Truro acquired 20-year-old forwards Jason Imbeault and James Walker, as well as 18-year-old forward Ben Sheffer and future considerations.

Going back to the Timberwolves are the rights to Matt Gordon, Evan MacKinnon, and Logan Camp, 2021 1st and 2nd round draft picks, and future considerations.

Imbeault led Miramichi with 29 goals and 15 assists in 33 games, putting him ninth in league scoring.

Walker has eight goals and 18 assists in 31 games this season, while Sheffer has two goals in 16 games.

Truro has two games this weekend, hosting Campbellton tonight and Valley tomorrow.