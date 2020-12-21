Truro man arrested after break and enter at Truro NSCC Saturday

Truro Police say a 21-year old man was arrested following a break and enter at the Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) in Truro Saturday.

Officers responded around 10:00 p.m. to a call for a break and enter at the library at the NSCC on Arthur Street.

Police say Michael Steven Morash of Truro was arrested a short time later in connection to the incident.

He is charged with break and enter and breaching court orders, was remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.