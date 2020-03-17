Truro man arrested & charged following break-in

A 34 year old Truro man has been arrested and charged after a break and enter on Arthur St.



Truro Police patrol officers responded to a break and enter call at an apartment building Monday evening where a person had broken in to steal from coin operated laundry machines.

Police arrested the accused as he was trying to leave the apartment building.

He is facing charges of break and enter, possession of break and enter tools, theft, and breaching a court order.

The man was held in custody overnight and is due in court Tuesday morning.