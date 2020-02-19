Truro man arrested following east end break-in

A Truro man has been arrested following a break-in at an apartment in the east end of town.



The Truro Police Service received a call of a break and enter in progress around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, and when officers arrived on scene they found a 22-year-old man inside the apartment.



He was then arrested and held in custody overnight.



Truro Police say the man will appear in court at a later date on charges of break and enter, mischief (damage to property) and breaching his probation.