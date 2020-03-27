Truro man arrested for multiple incidents in Pictou County

A 36-year-old Truro man has been arrested after a call of a suspicious vehicle in Salt Springs.

The RCMP say a caller told police around 11 p.m. on Thursday that they thought the vehicle had been stolen earlier in the day from the Pictou area.

The vehicle fled from an attempted traffic stop by police, but it was located shortly afterwards in the Loch Broom area and the driver was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and flight from police.

A short time later, RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter in Westville and determined that property stolen from the home had been recovered in the stolen vehicle.

The man was then charged with break and enter and possession of stolen property.

The suspect was also found to be the subject of an arrest warrant from the Truro area in relation to sixteen outstanding charges and was in breach of court-imposed release conditions.

He is being held in custody and will appear in court on all matters.