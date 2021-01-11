Truro man charged in multiple break and enters

A 36-year old Truro man is facing charges after a string of thefts from sheds and garages in the town over the past few months.

The Truro Police Service says Brian Laurie Maxwell was arrested Sunday morning and a search of his address uncovered several stolen items.

Maxwell appeared in court on Monday and was remanded into custody pending his next court appearance on Thursday.

Police are asking the public to avoid calling with enquiries about their missing property, adding they will contact the owners of any recovered items in the coming days.