Truro man charged in Prince Street break and enter

A 20-year-old Truro man has been arrested in relation to a break and enter at a Prince Street business last month.

Truro Police executed a search warrant at a residence in Lower Truro on Saturday.

Police say that the search recovered multiple stolen items taken from the business.

The man was taken into custody and is expected to appear in Truro Provincial Court at a later date to face charges of break and enter and possession of stolen property.

The matter remains under investigation.