Truro man facing 70 charges connected to break and enters

Truro Police say 70 charges have been laid against the man arrested in connection to a string of break and enters into residential garages and sheds in the town.

36 year-old Brian Laurie Maxwell of Truro was arrested Sunday and several stolen items were uncovered when officers searched his address.

Police say Maxwell is facing 70 charges to date, including break and enter, possession of stolen property, trespassing at night and damage to property.

He was remanded into custody pending his next court appearance on January 19th.