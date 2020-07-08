Truro man facing drug, weapons charges after arrest on Tuesday

A 25-year-old Truro man is facing charges of trafficking in cocaine and crack cocaine, as well as various weapons offences.

Truro Police conducted a targeted traffic stop on Willow Street, near Victoria Street, Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a loaded handgun was found on the man during the arrest.

Officers also seized cocaine, crack cocaine, and almost $9,000 in cash.

The man is scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court on Wednesday.