Truro man sentenced for historic sexual offences

A 70-year-old Truro man and former Cub leader has been sentenced to 13.5 months in jail after pleading guilty to historic sexual offences between 1968 and 2014.

Arthur Chestnut was originally arrested late last year for offences between 1968 and 1970 involving two young males and charged with two counts of indecent assault and two counts of gross indecency.

After a plea to the public, Truro Police said in January that Chestnut was arrested again after six more victims came forward, with additional charges including several counts of indecent assault, gross indecency and two counts of sexual interference.

His sentencing hearing was held last Wednesday in Truro Provincial Court.

Chestnut was also handed a three-year probation period once released, must take counselling, submit a DNA sample, and will be placed on the Sexual Offender Registry.

In addition to a 10-year firearms and weapons ban, he's not permitted in a place where children may reasonably be present and is not allowed inside the Truro Library unless he's with another adult.

Chestnut is also prohibited from contacting any of his victims.

(With files from Truro News)