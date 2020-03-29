Truro man ticketed for failing to self-isolate

A 65-year-old Truro man has been issued a ticket for failing to self-isolate for 14 days after entering the province.

The Truro Police Service says it received several complaints about the man blatantly disregarding the self-isolation rules and, over the weekend, the man was charged for violating Section 71 of the Health Protection Act.



The Truro Police Service strongly advises members of the public to educate themselves on the directives and new enforcement measures in the order of the Chief Medical Officer issued on March 24, as part of the province's state of emergency, at novascotia.ca/coronavirus.



Halifax police also issued their first ticket under the Emergency Measures Act, to a woman who was in Point Pleasant Park Sunday.