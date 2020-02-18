Truro, New Glasgow among communities to receive family doctors through provincial program

Four new internationally trained family doctors from Nigeria are now ready to work in Truro, New Glasgow, Hubbards, and Glace Bay.

The province says they're the first to successfully complete the new Nova Scotia Practice Ready Assessment Program, which is designed to ensure family doctors trained outside Canada meet Nova Scotia licensing requirements.

Government says these doctors will practice under certain conditions and supervision, and will work in designated communities, based on need, for at least three years.

The program is entering its second year, with government stating nine potential candidates are being interviewed for the next group.

The first applicants of the program were screened by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia in January 2019.