Truro, New Glasgow among initial COVID-19 assessment centres in N.S.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) has opened eight COVID-19 assessment centres across the province, including in Truro and New Glasgow.

The NSHA says the centres "will further support efforts to identify and contain COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Nova Scotia where, to date, no cases have been confirmed."

The goal is to lessen current pressures in emergency departments, while also decreasing the possibility of transmission among the public.

Nova Scotians who have travelled out of country and who develop a fever with either a cough or a temperature of 38°C or higher are asked to call 811.

If there is a need for in-person assessment, 811 will refer to a COVID-19 assessment centre and the NSHA is asking the public to only go to the centre if referred.

The health authority says it's working to be able to book specific appointment times in the coming days.

In addition to the Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro and East Side Collaborative Practice in New Glasgow, centres will open in Sydney, Kentville, Bridgewater, Yarmouth, Amherst, and Lower Sackville.

More assessment centres will open in the coming days.

The initial locations are at: