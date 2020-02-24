Truro, New Glasgow to each host two pre-tournament games for Women's Worlds

Seven communities across Nova Scotia will host ten pre-tournament games before the start of the IIHF Women's World Hockey Championship in Truro and Halifax.

Grant MacDonald, general manager of the event, made the announcement this morning at the Rath Eastlink Community Centre (RECC).

Nine of the competing teams and five women's U SPORTS teams will take part in the pre-tournament games.

Truro will host Canada's lone warmup for the event, March 27th against Finland in a rematch of their 2019 semifinal.

The RECC will also host Japan against Switzerland on March 29th.

Other communities to host the pre-tournament games are New Glasgow, Antigonish, Liverpool, Bridgewater, Yarmouth, and Halifax.

MacDonald says all registered female minor hockey players in the province will receive a ticket to attend one of the games.

Details are also being worked out on a ticket giveaway to schools in the Truro area, through the Jed Ritcey Fund.

The Women's World Hockey Championship runs from March 31st to April 10th.

Truro hosts Pool B, which consists of Japan, Germany, the Czech Republic, Denmark, and Hungary.

Pre-Tournament Schedule