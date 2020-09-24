Truro, Pictou County paramedics recognized for exemplary service

A paramedic from Truro and another from Pictou County are among twenty-one in Nova Scotia who are being recognized for exemplary service.

A release states Angela Hickox of Truro and Matthew Vaughan of Westville, Pictou County, are among those awarded the Emergency Medical Services Exemplary Service Medal.

Established in 1994 by Queen Elizabeth II, the medal honours paramedics for their dedication to the health and safety of all Nova Scotians by providing high-quality care in their greatest time of need, sometimes at their own personal risk.

The medal is part of a national recognition program for people who work in high-risk jobs that enhance Canada's public safety.

Government says recipients must have demonstrated exemplary service in their careers for at least twenty years, including ten in an EMS position that involves potential risk.

Police officers, firefighters, corrections officers, coast guard members and peace officers are also eligible for exemplary service medals, which are part of the Canadian honours system.