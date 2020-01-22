Truro Police ask for help to locate Jacob Spring

The Truro Police Service is asking for help to locate a male who was last seen in the Truro area on September 1st.

In a release, police say Jacob Spring had initially maintained contact with family, but he has not been heard from since October.

Spring is considered vulnerable and the lack of contact with family is out of character.

(Submitted/Truro Police Service)

He's described as white, standing 6'1" and 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen Spring was wearing a grey hoodie, a quicksilver hat with a pink, blue and white design, and grey sneakers.

Truro Police have released a number of photos of Spring.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

(Submitted/Truro Police Service)