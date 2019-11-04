Truro Police Chief invested to Order of Merit of the Police Forces

Truro Police Service Chief Dave MacNeil has been appointed to the Order of Merit of the Police Forces by Governor General Julie Payette.

An investiture ceremony was held on October 31st at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.

Chief MacNeil was one of 36 recipients this year in the category of Member (M.O.M.), with three Officers (O.O.M.) and one Commander (C.O.M.) also honoured.

The Order of Merit of the Police Forces was created in 2000 to recognize exceptional service by members and employees of Canadian police forces whose contributions extend beyond protection of the community.