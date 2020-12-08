Truro Police investigating after train hits pedestrian

Truro Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a train in the town on Tuesday.

Officers responded around 12:15 p.m. after a freight train struck a man who was in an unauthorized area of the railway tracks near The Engine Room on the Esplanade.

Police say a 26-year old Colchester County man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Traffic was impacted downtown during part of the investigation as the stationary freight train was blocking several level crossings.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Truro Police Service.