Truro Police investigating altercation at Truro Superstore last week

The Truro Police Service is investigating after an elderly male was injured at the Atlantic Superstore in Truro on February 17th.

In a Facebook post, police say the man was involved in an altercation with a younger male at the store on Elm Street shortly after 7:00 p.m. last Wednesday.

Officers spoke to witnesses at the scene, and believe there are people who saw the incident who have yet to come forward.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Truro Police Service at 902-895-5351.