Truro Police investigating hit and run

The Truro Police Service is asking the public for help identifying a vehicle involved in a hit and run last week.

In a Facebook post, police say a white 2020 Kia Soul suffered front-end damage when it was struck between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on March 10th in either the Wal-Mart or Truro Mall parking lots.

Police say the vehicle responsible for the damage did not remain at the scene.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact the Truro Police Service at 902-895-5351.