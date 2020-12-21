Truro Police investigating robbery at Needs Convenience Store Sunday

Truro Police are investigating a robbery at the Needs Convenience Store on Willow Street Sunday night.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. after a man entered the store, demanded money from the clerk, and fled south on WIllow Street with a small amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Truro Police at 902-895-5351 or by sending them a message through their Facebook page, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.