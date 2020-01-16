Truro police make arrest following complaint of someone going through vehicles

A 20-year-old Truro man has been arrested after police responded to a complaint of someone going through vehicles on Victoria St.



Truro Police say the accused was arrested shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday after he was found in a vehicle that didn't belong to him. The side window of that vehicle had been broken.



The young man, who's name has not been released because he has not been arraigned in court, is facing charges of mischief (damage to property), breaching a probation order for not obeying a curfew, breaching a recognizance, trespassing at night and possession of a controlled substance.



He's due in court Thursday morning.