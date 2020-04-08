Truro Police not conducting random vehicle checks for COVID-19 compliance: Chief MacNeil

Truro Police Chief Dave MacNeil says his officers are not conducting random vehicle checks to ensure people are following the physical distancing guidelines and other COVID-19 regulations laid out by the province.



Our newsroom spoke with MacNeil Wednesday morning, after noting several social media reports of police in Truro randomly stopping vehicles to check that everyone inside was from the same household and ticketing those who were not.



People who don’t live in the same home must maintain physical distancing of two metres, or six feet, and non-essential social gatherings are limited to five people and less.

MacNeil says his officers have issued fewer than 10 tickets under the Nova Scotia Health Protection and Emergency Management Acts – and none of them have been for carpooling with people who don’t share a home.



MacNeil tells our newsroom one ticket was issued for failure to self-isolate while the others were for people visiting closed parks and recreation spaces.



He’s encouraging everyone to follow the directives from Public Health and to visit the province’s website for information on the Nova Scotia Health Protection and Emergency Management Acts.



RCMP Staff-Sgt. Carroll, of the Bible Hill detachment, tells our newsroom Colchester District officers are enforcing the Nova Scotia Health Protection and Emergency Management Acts as need be.



Carroll says he can’t say for certain if local Mounties are randomly stopping vehicles, but does say, hypothetically, if an officer were to see a vehicle with a group of people inside, it is likely it would be stopped to ensure compliance.



As for the question of essential services workers carpooling, Carroll says he’s been making calls seeking clarification on the issue.