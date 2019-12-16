Truro police offering theft prevention tips after complaints of people going through vehicles

The Truro Police Service is offering a few tips to help make your vehicle less attractive to thieves during the holiday shopping season.

Police say you should keep valuables out of sight, lock items in your trunk, if possible, and never leave things like wallets, purses, and phones in plain sight.

They also say you should only return to your vehicle with your purchases when you are finished shopping, adding some thieves watch for shoppers who make multiple trips to their vehicles.

And, if you're shopping in the evening, police suggest you park in well-lit areas.

The Truro Police Service has responded to a number of complaints of vehicles that had been gone through in the downtown area.

They say it's believed most had presents and items of value left in plain sight.

Anyone who notices suspicious activity around parked vehicles is asked to contact the Truro Police Service at 902-895-5351.

