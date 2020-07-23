Truro Police to wear body cameras in pilot project

Officers with the Truro Police Service will wear body cameras as part of a pilot project.

A release states officers will wear cameras for the next two months to test their feasibility and effectiveness.

In an e-mail to our newsroom, Deputy Police Chief Robert Hearn says all patrol officers will have the opportunity to use the equipment.

Police say the cameras will be clearly visible and will record both video and audio.

The body cameras will compliment an existing in car camera system used by Truro Police for several years.

The findings of the project, which began last week, will be presented to the Truro Board of Police Commissioners at the October meeting.